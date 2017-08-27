Army soldier arrested for shooting 3 people in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Police arrested an Army soldier accused of shooting three people near an Air Force base in Zamboanga City in the southern Philippines, officials said on Sunday.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, a regional police spokeswoman, said the 40-year Sergeant Bensaudi Idjal, was detained for the Saturday shooting of businesswoman Sahaba Abdulla, 32; her nephew Ahmad Wahab, 21; and Radzman Hassan, 37, in the village of Santa Maria near Edwin Andrews Air Base. The victims were rushed to the hospital.

Policemen recovered nine bullet shells fired from a .45-caliber pistol from the crime scene.

The suspect, a member of Philippine Army assigned with Civil Military Operation Group, was arrested inside Camp General Arturo T. Enrile in Malagutay village after policemen coordinated with Idjal’s superior, Captain Arnel Lobusta, according to Galvez.

Despite her wounds, Abdulla told police investigators that Idjal was a relative of her husband, Alyaser Abdulla, a soldier killed in the fighting with local IS militants in Marawi City.

“The possible motive of the incident is the benefit claims (of Abdulla) considering the victim is the second wife of the slain soldier,” Galvez said, adding, the victims and Idjal live in the same village.

Idjal did not give any statement on the accusation against him. AL JACINTO