Army to deploy new lieutenants

The Philippine Army will be deploying a total of 168 new lieutenants to different units across the country.

Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva, Army spokesman, over the weekend said the junior officers are graduates of the Officer Candidate Course “Gahiusa” Class of 2017 and Officer Preparatory Course “Lakanlawig” Class of 2016.

“These young officers, after graduating from their respective foundation courses, have undergone additional training aimed at honing further their knowledge and skills for the real-world operational conditions,” Villanueva added.

Villanueva said the training of the new Army lieutenants was focused on improving their individual war fighting competency, understanding the rule of law and human rights protocols and improving their leadership ability through the Basic Officer Leader Course of the Officer Candidate School.

“The deployment of these new lieutenants will surely bolster the increasing demand for platoon leaders in the field especially that the Army is at the cutting edge of the government’s efforts in addressing the country’s internal security threats,” he pointed out.

The deployment will also “improve” the “readiness condition” of ground forces, particularly in the 10 Infantry Divisions of the Army, Villanueva said.

“At present, the Philippine Army is geared on enhancing its force structure by establishing additional 10 Infantry Battalions, one Ranger Battalion and Engineer Combat Battalion,” he added.

Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, Army commanding general, reminded the newly-commissioned officers to not put their guard down while on the battlefield.

“The moment you step on the battleground, I want you to remember this creed that guided me throughout the years–let your presence be felt by your men, motivation starts when your soldiers see you fighting side by side with them,” Bautista said in his message to the soldiers during send-off ceremonies at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City.