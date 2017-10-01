Army uncovers BIFF graves in Maguindanao

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Philippine Army discovered at least 10 gravesites of slain members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Datu Salibo town of Maguindanao.

Troops of the 57th Infantry Battalion (57th IB) and members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front Task Force Ittihad under Commander Khem on Thursday overran the BIFF encampment in Barangay Tee, Datu Salibo and found a cadaver in what was believe to be used as a graveyard of the bandits.

Also seized were four improvised explosive devices, a homemade M79 grenade launcher, two M14 rifles, an M16 rifle, and an Islamic State flag.

The military said the cadaver belongs to Ansari Alimama, a BIFF member from

Butig, Lanao del Sur. It was turned over to Datu Salibo Police Station for disposition.

Major Gen. Arnel dela Vega, Joint Task Force Central commander, said personnel of the 32nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal team of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion also carried out safety procedure on the recovered explosives.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL