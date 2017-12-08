Army welcomes human rights commission probe into Nasugbu encounter

THE Philippine Army welcomed the Commission on Human Rights’ (CHR) investigation into the encounter between the military and the New People’s Army (NPA) in which 15 insurgents were killed.

Maj. Gen. Rhoderick Parayno, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, said on Friday that the slain NPA members in Nasugbu, Batangas were legitimate communist rebels.

On November 28, military forces, which included the unit of the 2nd Infantry Division, encountered 16 NPA rebels.

It resulted in the deaths of 15 communist fighters, one rebel and five soldiers wounded.

Among those killed was a former biochemistry student from the University of the Philippines (UP) in Manila identified Josephine Lapira alias Ella.

The incident led exiled Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman Jose Maria Sison to call on independent human rights organizations and the CHR to investigate the incident, saying those who were killed were civilians only.

The military disputed Sison’s claims, branding them as “lies.”

“With all killed wearing their bandoleers and holding their M16s, we are confident that all those who died in the encounter are NPA [rebels],” Parayno said in a statement.

“We could only hope that said investigation will show results that are true, fair and not biased,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES