Army’s 3ID new chief bats for local peace talks

BACOLOD CITY: The new commanding general of the Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) based in Jamindan, Capiz said he is open to facilitate localized peace talks with the communist rebels.

Brigadier General Dinoh Dolina, who took over the post of Major General Jon Aying on Friday, December 29, said the local government unit should pursue the peace talks with the New People’s Army (NPA), as the Army is willing to help in the negotiation process.

He called on the communist rebels to surrender because soldiers will always be ready to fight if the NPA choose to continue the armed struggle.

“We are here to protect the people and secure the state. There is no need to shed blood in order to attain peace,” he said.

The mountainous town of Jamindan is home to NPA rebels in Western Visayas operating in the provinces of Capiz and Iloilo.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte cancelled the peace negotiations with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front and Dolina said he will focus on his marching order to neutralize the rebels in his area of responsibility.

He added that a battalion from Mindanao is expected to return to the region this year and an additional battalion will also be organized as part of the force multipliers that greatly helps troops in maintaining peace in the island.

He also urged the cooperation of the civilians and valuable support of all stakeholders to achieve their goal.

Dolina was previously assigned at the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City and took over the command from Aying in a ceremony held at Camp Macario Peralta in Jamindan.

Aying, who retired on Monday, served as commander of the 3ID for 13 months. He was also commander of both the 61st Infantry Battalion and 303rd Infantry Brigade in Negros Occidental.