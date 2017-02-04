Army’s 5th Special Forces names new commander

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The new battalion commander of the Philippine Army’s 5th Special Forces Battalion in Cotabato City assumed post and vowed to increase vigilance for a more peaceful city. Lieutenant Col. Eros James Uri took over the command from Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Lidasan during a ceremony presided by Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) Commander Colonel Ramiro Manuel Rey. Lidasan was reassigned to the 6th Infantry Kampilan Division headquarters in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. Uri, for his part, vowed to continue the thrust and programs implemented by his predecessor and assured that law and order will be maintained at all times. The 5th Special Forces battalion secures the periphery of Cotabato City, to include part of the municipalities of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Kabuntalan, and Sultan Kudarat, all in Maguindanao.