Army’s special operations command gets new chief

Major Gen. Ronnie Evangelista, former commander of the Armed Forces’ Civil Relations Service (CRS), has been designated to the Army’s Special Operations Command (Socom) replacing Lt. Gen. Danilo Pamonag, who was assigned last month to the military’s Southern Luzon Command (Solcom). Evangelista assumed the CRS post in November 2016, where he replaced Maj. Gen. Rhoderick Parayno, who is now the commander of the Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry Division based in Rizal. He was designated as deputy commander of the military’s Davao-based Eastern Mindanao Command prior his CRS assignment. Evangelista belongs to the Philippine Military Academy “Sinagtala” Class of 1986, where Police Director General Ronald de la Rosa is also a member. A change of command will be held at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija this Monday with Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, Philippine Army’s commanding general, presiding.

Dempsey Reyes