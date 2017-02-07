Arnis seminar begins Feb. 19

The 16th Seminar on Arnis Professional (SAP) will be held from February 19 to March 26 at the Sto. Cristo Elementary School in Bago Bantay, Quezon City.

Founded by Physical Education pioneer and arnis master Prof. Armando Soteco, SAP aims to promote the national sport and martial art of the country.

SAP is under the umbrella of Professional Teachers of Sports, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance or PT-SPERD, formerly known as Integrated College of Physical Education and Sports.

“The primary involved here are physical education teachers as well as some foreigners who are playing arnis. In this seminar, we will teach them how they can enlighten their students on arnis and promote our national sport,” said Soteco in an interview with The Manila Times on Tuesday.

Soteco said the seminar will touch four areas of the sport.

Among them are the basic and fundamentals of the sport (arnis 1), cultural aspect and presentation (arnis 2), combat sport (arnis 3), and martial art defensive and offensive techniques (arnis 4).

The mission of the program is to promote the cultural heritage of arnis in a sequential and easy-to-understand manner for it to be acceptable in all levels of society.

Soteco is a recipient of the Lapu-Lapu Award, the highest award in Modern Arnis (2006) and the Kampilan Award (2008).

Besides arnis, the SAP, which will run every Sunday, will also teach sports science, bio mechanics, sports psychology, management of sports competition, nutrition and safety education, physiology of exercise, as well as organization and administration of sports.

Soteco was recognized as master of arnis on April 20, 1989 by the late Grandmaster Ernesto Presas during the World Arnis Congress held at the University of Santo Tomas.

For inquiries contact 09334362090.