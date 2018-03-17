Arnold Palmer Invitational scores

Leading second-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill (USA unless noted, par 72):

133 – Henrik Stenson (SWE) 64-69, Bryson DeChambeau 67-66

135 – Talor Gooch 65-70

136 – An Byeong-hun (KOR) 68-68

137 – Charley Hoffman 71-66

138 – Rickie Fowler 67-71, Billy Horschel 68-70, Luke List 71-67, Patrick Reed 68-70, Ryan Moore 71-67

139 – Rory McIlroy (NIR) 69-70, Ernie Els (RSA) 69-70, JB Holmes 68-71, Bud Cauley 72-67, Sam Burns 69-70, Curtis Luck 71-68

140 – Chris Kirk 71-69, Marc Leishman (AUS) 70-70, Kevin Chappell 70-70, Bubba Watson 70-70, Justin Rose (ENG) 69-71, Tiger Woods 68-72, Zach Johnson 69-71, Grayson Murray 71-69

