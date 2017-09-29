Arraignment of Junjun Binay, co-accused moved to November

THE Sandiganbayan’s Third Division canceled the arraignment of former Makati Mayor Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” Binay Jr. over graft and falsification charges filed against him and several other individuals in connection with the alleged anomalous construction of the Makati City Hall Parking Building.

The court reset the arraignment to November 10 because several of the defendants have yet to receive a copy of the ruling that upheld its finding that there was basis to try the cases. Binay’s camp received a copy of the resolution today, Friday.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases (two counts of graft and six counts of falsification) at the Sandiganbayan in February 2016.

The Sandiganbayan’s Third Division later found basis to try the cases, prompting several respondents to file motions for reconsideration.

In the resolution promulgated on September 25, the court denied for lack of merit the motions for reconsideration filed by Binay and his co-accused, who were then-Makati officials at the time material to the case, namely: Lorenza Amores, Manolito Uyaco, Cecilio Lim 3rd (respondent in only the graft cases), Rodel Nayve (respondent in only the graft cases), Nelia Barlis (respondent in only the graft cases), Eleno Mendoza Jr. (respondent in only one graft case), and Mario Badillo (respondent in one count of graft only).

Also charged were the following then-Makati officials at the time material to the case: Marjorie de Veyra, Pio Kenneth Dasal, Line Dela Peña, Connie Consulta, Gerardo San Gabriel, and Rodel Nayve.

Efren Canlas, who was then-representative Hilmarc’s Construction Corporation (Hilmarc’s) at the material to the charges, is also a respondent.