Arrest Bautista – Escudero

SEN. Francis Escudero on Monday asked the Senate to issue an arrest order against former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Andres Bautista, who again failed to attend the investigation on his alleged hidden wealth.

Escudero, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, asked Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd to issue a warrant of arrest, saying Bautista “has clearly shown his attempt to stifle the proceedings.”

“I have requested the Senate to issue a warrant for (former) chairman Bautista so he can be arrested anytime when he arrives in the country,” Escudero said. “The committee is compelled to do this after his obvious defiance of the Senate orders. Unless he expunges himself, and the only way he can is if he issues a waiver on bank secrecy together with his siblings who are his co-depositors.”

Bautista is reportedly in the United States.

Asked whether he would sign the warrant of arrest for Bautista, Pimentel said, “I’ll talk to Chiz (Escudero) about what happened. It’s not automatic that if you issue a subpoena and then he defies, [you issue a warrant].”

“If that is the recommendation of the committee, we’ll discuss that. I’ll just talk to the chairman if that is still needed because I think he is out of the country so it’s useless. And we have no one to send to the US to arrest him,” he said in an interview.

Pimentel admitted that an uncooperative resource person can be arrested by the Senate for defiance.

“What I read was it was his (Bautista’s) fourth time [in not attending the hearing]. I need to ask him (Escudero) what are those four times. It’s judgment call. I’ll just talk to the chairman,” the Senate chief said.

When told that Bautista sent a letter asking the committee to send him the questions that senators want to ask and he would just send his reply “in writing,” Pimentel said, “kung ayaw nga ni chairman (Bautista), p’wede nga ‘yung warrant of arrest. (Well, if chairman Bautista is really defiant, then issuing a warrant of arrest is possible).”

The panel issued a subpoena to Bautista last week after his failure to attend the probe on his possible violation of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA).

The former Comelec chief wrote to the committee saying he did not receive any invitation because he had been out of the country since November 21, 2017.

“I understand from news reports that a subpoena has been issued because of my non-appearance in the hearing. In this regard, I respectfully ask that the subpoena be recalled since I never received the invitation,” Bautista said in his letter to Pimentel and Escudero dated January 31.

Bautista told the committee that he “will be pleased to answer in writing any appropriate questions that the Honorable Committee may have regarding the referenced topic.”

This was rejected by Escudero.

“That letter for me is a ruse. There is no good faith in it,” the senator said.

“At the very least, he should have given us a forwarding address where we can communicate with him but so far he has not done that. That is the very opposite of what he had said in the past that he will squarely face any and all allegations lodged against him in any forum,” he said.

Bautista’s siblings, Susan Afan and Martin Bautista, were also invited by the committee but they did not show up.

Escudero said that if Bautista cannot personally attend the probe, “he can talk to his siblings for all of them to execute a waiver and we will continue the proceedings without them.”