Arrested Maute ‘recruiter’ faces rebellion raps

THE arrested recruiter for the Maute group in Mindanao presented to media on Wednesday is facing rebellion charges for allegedly using social media to recruit fighters, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre said.

Karen Aizha Hamidon, 36, was arrested last October 11 by elements of the NBI Counter Terrorism Division right in her condominium at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, Aguirre said.

Aguirre said recovered in Hamidon’s possession were laptops, tablets, and cellular phones, which showed 296 posts promoting rebellion in Marawi City.

Aguirre said Hamidon was considered a big fish because she was the former wife of two alleged active agents of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) – Muhammad Shamin, a Singaporean, now detained in the city state; and Mohammad Jaafar Maguid, a Filipino, and former leader of Ansar Khalifa Philippines allegedly responsible for the bombing at the Davao City night market on September 2016 and the failed attempt to bomb the US embassy in Manila on December 2016.

Aguirre said Hamidon was charged before Department of Justice (DOJ) for fourteen (14) counts of violation of Article 318 (Inciting a Rebellion or Insurrection) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, in relation to Section 6 of RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

Other rebellion related charges would be filed against her for the 296 posts that were retrieved from her cellphone.

Aguirre also said that Hamidon has 250 contact numbers of foreigners in her confiscated cellular phone. They are now the subject of forensic examinations. JAIME PILAPIL