Arrested ‘sex traveller’ wanted to do a ’50 Shades of Grey’ on victims — police

IT would have been a case of life imitating art.

Advertisements

At least that’s what it would have been if police did not arrest an American yoga instructor who allegedly planned on doing a “50 Shades of Grey” on Filipino minors, according to police.

Robinson Hoyt Alderman, 58, was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on October 15.

“The suspect was planning to reenact ’50 Shades of Grey’ with the victims,” Senior Supt. Villamor Tuliao of the Anti-Trafficking Division Police said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Tuliao said US Homeland Security alerted Philippine authorities after Facebook flagged Alderman’s website on suspicion of online sex trafficking activities.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Women and Children Protection Center (PNP-WCPC), it coordinated with the International Justice Mission (IJM) to arrest Alderman even before he could carry out his plan to sexually exploit “young, poor, and even homeless Filipino girls.”

“Social media has the social responsibility to report sex trafficking,” Tuliao said.

“Alderman had continuous offenses in other countries. He is a sex traveller,” Tuliao said.

Three minors, two aged 14 and another 15, were rescued and brought to the Manila Social Welfare and Development (MSWD).

“Three minors were scheduled for different days for the suspect. He was planning to rent an old apartment. Sad to say, the minors were willing victims,” said Supt. Marie Sheila Portento, PNP-WCPC Operations director.

Police said the suspect would be charged for alleged use of minors for making pornographic materials, which was a violation of the anti-trafficking law.

Alderman is now facing charges before the Department Of Justice (DOJ) and would be tried here in the Philippines, said Tuliao.

PNP Chief Supt. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said in a speech on Tuesday that the police was now shifting its focus from the war on drugs to the “welfare of women and children” by combating sex trafficking.

“Every time there are international gatherings, I wanted to share issues faced by our police like drugs and terrorism, but they keep on bringing up ‘child exploitation’ and ‘trafficking in person,'” said de la Rosa.

“There are so many minors victimized by these cases. We have been busy with the war on drugs, terrorism, we were not able to focus on our own children, even infants, who are used for exploitation. So now we will target this,” de la Rosa said.

“50 Shades of Grey” is a movie whose plot revolves around the initiation of main character Anastasia Steele, a literature student, by wealthy businessman Christian Grey into “BDSM”, defined as “a physical, psychological and usually sexual power-role-play with consensual participants”.

It starred Dakota Johnson as Steele and Jamie Dornan as Grey.

The movie was an adaptation of the bestseller by author E.L. James. RJ CARBONELL