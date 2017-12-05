Arrested transport group leader posts bail

THE leader of the transport group who was arrested early Tuesday posted bail in the afternoon before a local court.

Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) President George San Mateo chief was charged for leading a strike in February as he allegedly violated Section 20 of the Public Service Act.

Section 20 is “the act of conducting a transport strike which affects the public in relation to the public service which the transport sector was supposed to provide.”

The Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 43 ordered the arrest of San Mateo who was detained at the Quezon City Police Station 10 in Kamuning before his release at about 5 p.m. after posting a P4,000-bail.

Part of the release order read: “The warrant of arrest dated December 1 issued against the accused is hereby recalled. (San Mateo) is hereby notified of the arraignment and pre-trial set on January 24 at 8:30 in the morning.” GLEE JALEA