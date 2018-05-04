Arrogance of power, taunting and gamesmanship

ON our relationship with Kuwait, no one knows what may happen next, but the cosmic roll of the dice will in time tell.

If we are able to spirit away someone abroad, in inhumane condition, quietly, unadvertised, no braggadocio, kudos.

But, rubbing it in is another matter, via videotape even gone viral—of the flagrant violation of sovereignty.

We cannot tell Kuwait where to go, if only because many of our countrymen go there, to work and support their cash-strapped families left behind. Now, they are told to come home—and risk starvation.

In the National Basketball Association (NBA), one who makes a powerful dunk may slightly brag but taunting could be assessed a technical. No need to provoke childishly. “It’s their playground. They are the home team. We play by their rules,or blow the ball game.” (Sidney Sheldon in Windmills of the Gods.)

A player who thumps his chest and yells likeTarzan should not do it in front of the fans and players of the host arena. He may risk being lynched, as it were.

We may have to play the game in Kuwait by their rules, not ours, as Marcos and Duterte have egregiously shown, but here. Kuwait is not one of our backwater resorts or provinces. It is sovereign.

Quiet gamesmanship may be understandable but to taunt and brag by circulating a video on how we trampled on another’s sovereignty is a tactless no-no.

I remember an NBA game where a Philly Six’er (Billy Cunningham, if my fading memory is true) was shown decades ago on instant replay, as ever so gently nudging an opponent out of the way and getting the ball. Not seen by the refs, chalk it to smart gamesmanship. But, if the congenial Kangaroo Kid Hall of Famer Billy had romped across the court and bragged about the feat, by beating his chest and bellowing, a la Tarzan, technical foul, at the very least.

Here, we may have committed a technical foul in international law. Indeed, some excitable Pinoys have in effect childishly dirty-fingered Kuwait. Totally unnecessary, this show of childishness.

Imagine if another country would have done here what we have done in Kuwait, spirit out an abused alien. For lack of faith in the locals, strong diplomatic protest, except maybe if the culprit were China which has been doing far worse things, from where I sit, in the disputed maritime area, than we have done in Kuwait. Missiles installed in the West Philippine Sea? Never mind, says the Palace, they are not aimed at us anyway but at the US (where millions of Filipinos, like Loida Nicolas-Lewis, and other decent patriotic people, live).

Kuwaitis, we may quietly badmouth here but we don’t taunt them in their own arena, or internationally, even.

In Latin America, they went to war over soccer football (balonpie). In the 100-hour Football War between El Salvador and Honduras in 1969, thousands of lives were lost. The causes were far more complex than balonpie of course, but the simplest unintended consequence is the poor became poorer.

May we wish President Dutere bon voyage as he sails to Philippine Rise any day now and assert ownership. He vows to go to war over it and there’s always the risk of winning of course, as Vietnam has shown in defeating France and the United States. Puso or heart Vietnam showed in blocking China’s incursion in 1979, with 30,000 lives lost. China retreated.

Has Digong retreated on endo? If ending endo is legislated by executive order, good for the employed, but what about the unemployed (now close to 11 million)? I was once in the commanding heights of Malacañang myself, in 1986, and had a panoramic view. At times, our choices would be 1) bad, 2) worse and 3) worst, and so no matter how we decided, there would be carping, taunting and heckling, from the bivouacs.

No pleasing everyone when in government.

Again, the rescue may have been admirable derring-do, gamesmanship, maybe in violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty. But, was it necessary to rub it in and advertise and circulate the humiliation? Time and again, we see it being done locally, but in another country, we need more tact. Just because we can get away with arrogance of power here does not mean it can have extraterritorial reach without unnecessary and undesirable complications.

We see such arrogance in deporting Sister Patricia Fox, in not factoring in the welfare of the Boracay residents, in removing the comfort women statue, in entertaining quo warranto filed way out of time, etc.

Our nearly 11 million jobless may be invited to a barmecidal feast. The EJKs have not reduced them enough. Arabian Prince Barmecide invited a beggar to a fictional banquet but if one reads through to the end of the enchanting fairy tale, the game of pretend did have a happy ending. Ojala! as they may say in Spain and Kuwait.

Back home in Mendiola, young high school organ staffers writing critically of our most well-known and powerful alum, had their work censored. But, again, as family, we must survive our crises, mend the ruptures of our discord and continue to live and function as a unit.

To be president, according to Jack Kennedy, he had dreamt, because the presidency is where the power is. Agreed, but surely the powerful can abide dissent out of prudential considerations. Oh, how many crimes have been committed by the administration through reckless imprudence, as malice is not to be presumed. Generally.

Abangan.

Finally, I would not tell the Kuwaitis to go to hell. They may come here, recalling what Quezon said about a Philippines run by our very own for decades now.