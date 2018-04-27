Arron Villaflor ready for mature roles

ABS-CBN actor Arron Villaflor is excited with his new movie “Mata Tapang,” one of the entries in the Cine Filipino Film Festival, which runs from May 9 to 15.

Arron plays a Marine who is secretly in love with his best friend’s (Edgar Allan Guzman) wife (Ritz Azul).

“EA doesn’t know I love his wife and it’s only revealed when I die in the film,” said Arron of the action-drama movie.

“I’m excited because I’ve always wanted to try action as movie genre and challenge myself as an actor,” he continued. “I’m also willing to accept more mature roles so long as the sexy scenes are vital to the story because I’m not getting any younger.

“I am turning 28 so it’s about time that I accept roles that are edgy. You see, I’ve been in the business for quite some time but I have yet to take on a role where I can make a mark in the showbiz. I’m hoping that a really good project will come my way soon.”

Also in the cast of Mata Tapang are Jerald Napoles and Migs Almendras, written and directed by Rod Marmol, an author and voice artist.