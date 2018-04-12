Arroyo calls for wider Asian engagement

Former president Gloria Arroyo called for wider engagement among Asian countries on less controversial issues on her election as one of the members of the board of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Hainan, China.

Arroyo, now a representative of Pampanga, noted that the Boao platform will be bigger in the coming years, given the growing role of Asia, particularly China, in the global economy.

“I’ve been a participant in Boao for a long time and I’m very honored to be a member of the Board. I’m happy to be here at this time because with a very good relations between the Philippines and China now and under the leadership of [Chinese] President Xi Jinping and President Rodrigo Duterte, I would like to add what I can to contribute to that very good relationship,” Arroyo said in a statement.

“The Boao Forum is an important forum in order for leaders in government, society and business from all over the world who want to engage in Asia to focus on the longer term issues. Asia should move forward with issues that are less prickly given the closer and friendlier relationships of the member-countries,” she added.

Arroyo, who had a Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU) agreement inked with China and Vietnam during her presidency, supports Duterte’s friendly stance with China.

“The Boao global forum is going to be a very important forum, even much more important that it has been in the last 18 years because of the importance of China now in the world economy and the whole world stage. If we look at what China was when the Boao forum started in 2001, China was emerging. It was a new member of WTO (World Trade Organization). Today, it is poised to become the largest economy in the world,” she pointed out.