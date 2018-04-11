Arroyo elected board member of Boao Forum, seeks wider engagement in Asia

FORMER president-turned-Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo of Pampanga has called for wider engagement among Asian countries on less controversial issues in her election as one of the members of the board of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Hainan, China.

Arroyo, who accompanied President Rodrigo Duterte, said that the Boao platform would even be a bigger global forum in the coming years, given the growing role of Asia, particularly China, in the global economy.

“I’ve been a participant in Boao for a long time and I’m very honored to be a member of the Board. I’m happy to be here at this time because with very good relations between the Philippines and China now and under the leadership of [Chinese] President Xi Jinping and President Duterte, I would like to add what I can to contribute to that very good relationship,” Arroyo said in a statement.

“The Boao Forum is an important forum in order for leaders in government, society and business from all over the world who want to engage in Asia to focus on the longer term issues. Asia should move forward with issues that are less prickly given the closer and friendlier relationships of the member-countries,” Arroyo added.

The bilateral relations between the Philippines and China is arguably the priority of the Duterte administration’s foreign policy, with President Duterte saying he loves President Xi and that the Philippines needs China “more than anybody else.”

As such, President Duterte has been setting aside the July 2016 ruling of the Hague-based United Nations’ Permanent Court of Arbitration which junked China’s nine-dash line claim on the entire South China Sea and declared that the Spratly Islands, Panganiban (Mischief) Reef, Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal and Recto (Reed) Bank are all within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

The July 2016 Hague ruling also stated that the Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal) was common fishing ground, meaning Chinese vessels may not stop Filipinos from fishing there. LLANESCA T. PANTI