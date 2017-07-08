Arroyo encourages furniture makers

Local furniture makers should target local market for their products amid decreasing buyers from the international market, former president and Rep. Gloria Arroyo of Pampanga said on Friday.

Arroyo made the call in her keynote speech during the Induction and Turnover of Training Output of the Pampanga Furniture Industries Foundation at the Royce Hotel in Clark, Pampanga.

“There is a growing concern that the number of buyers visiting the Philippines has been decreasing in the past few years. During a furniture fair opening program at SMX [in Pasay City], [Pampanga] Governor [Lilia] Pineda was telling me that to supplement the traditional high end furniture market, she hopes our industry can also develop the middle class local market,” Arroyo said in a statement.

Pampanga, Metro Manila and Cebu are the country’s top furniture producers.

“The furniture industry plays an important role in the country’s economy and particularly in our province’s economy. Industry leaders should to come up with project proposals that center on the middle class market which the provincial government can provide training for. Governor Pineda once told me the capitol has funds for training but there is a dearth of well thought out project proposals,” she said.

“Furniture makers should continue developing their manpower resources in order to realize the industry’s vision of being global design innovators using sustainable materials by 2030. It is a dollar earner and, being composed of several linkages, has a wide employment multiplier rate. Count me in to continue to support the sustained development of Pampanga furniture,” Arroyo added.