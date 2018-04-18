Arroyo lauds SC ruling on watchlist order, calls de Lima act ‘unworthy’ of Justice chief

FORMER president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo welcomed the Supreme Court ruling declaring the issuance of watchlist order as illegal, saying it was a triumph for the rule of law.

“It was clear from the very start that [then Justice]Secretary [Leila] de Lima had no legal basis to issue such order against the former president. It is, therefore, not at all surprising that a unanimous Supreme Court has struck it down for being unconstitutional,” Arroyo said in a statement on Wednesday.

Arroyo was referring to a time wherein then Justice chief de Lima put her under a watchlist by virtue of DoJ Circular 41 Series of 2010, thus preventing the then Pampanga representative from travelling abroad in November 2011 to seek medical attention for her problematic neck at that time. Arroyo later faced an electoral sabotage case, as well as multiple plunder and graft cases.

Congresswoman Arroyo has been cleared of all these charges by the Supreme Court under the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte.

“She (de Lima) issued a patently invalid order to please an administration that was irrationally hostile against the former president. Hers was an act unworthy of the office of Secretary of Justice,” Arroyo added.

Before serving as the Justice secretary under the Aquino administration from 2010 to 2016, de Lima served as chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights from 2008 to 2010 under the Arroyo presidency.

De Lima has been in detention for over a year now due to the drug-related charges filed against her by government prosecutors.

De Lima has been accused by New Bilibid Prison (NBP) inmates of receiving drug money from detainees during her time as Justice secretary. The Senator has denied the charges and claimed that she was being politically persecuted, being a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, which has left about 12,000 people dead based on figures by human rights advocates. LLANESCA T. PANTI