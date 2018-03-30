Arroyo son acquitted in raps over tax returns

The Court of Tax Appeals’First Division has acquitted former lawmaker Juan Miguel “Mikey” Arroyo of the charge of failure to file income tax return for 2007 and the charge of failure to supply correct and accurate information in his ITRs for 2004 and 2006.

“Mikey” is a son of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, now also a lawmaker.

In Criminal Case No. O-249, it was alleged that failure to file the ITR for 2007 resulted in basic deficiency income tax of P2.13 million.

In Criminal Case No. O-247 and Criminal Case No. O-248, Arroyo was accused of failure to supply correct and accurate information in his ITRs for 2004 and 2006, respectively, as he allegedly “substantially under-declared his income for” 2004 and 2006, which resulted in basic deficiency income tax totaling P25.17 million.

But the court said in a 69-page decision promulgated on March 21 that Arroyo “cannot be convicted of the crime of failure to file ITR under Section 255 of the NIRC of 1997, as amended, as he was not required to file a separate ITR for the year 2007. His employer’s Annual Information Return on Income Tax Withheld on Compensation (BIR Form 1604CF) is considered as his ‘substitute’ ITR pursuant to Section 2.83.4 of RR No. 02-98, as amended by RR No. 03-02.”

NIRC is the National Internal Revenue Code.

“As exhaustively discussed earlier, in these consolidated cases, the circumstantial evidence that there was an increase in accused’s net worths for the years 2004, 2006 and 2007 does not ipso facto lead to the conclusion that accused derived ordinary income that should have been declared in his ITRs and subjected to the regular income tax rates prescribed under Section 24 of the NIRC of 1997, as amended,” the court said.

“Truth to tell, the probability that the increase in accused’s net worth resulted from his receipt of an ordinary income, subject to regular income tax rates, is equal to the probability that the increase arose from donations, gifts, inheritance and/or from passive or other income subjected to final tax, such as dividends, royalties, interests, capital gains,” it added.

“Wherefore, in view of the foregoing, accused Juan Miguel M. Arroyo is hereby acquitted of the offenses charged in CTA Criminal Case Nos. O-247, O-248 and O-249 for failure of the prosecution to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt,” the court ruled.