Arroyo turns 71, wishes for peaceful village polls

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo marked her 71st birthday on Thursday by wishing for a peaceful conduct of barangay (village) elections in May.

“I wish that we have peaceful barangay elections,” she said before her supporters who gathered at Saint Augustine Church in her hometown of Lubao, Pampanga, at 10 a.m. where a Mass was celebrated for her birthday.

The village elections are finally pushing through this year after two consecutive postponements supposedly to give way to ridding the villages of drug suspects and narco politicians.

Also present during the Mass were members of her family and local government officials led by her longtime ally, Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda.

Former Pampanga Archbishop Paciano Aniceto officiated the Mass.

“We wish her the best of health and that she continues to serve the country,” he said during the Mass.

Arroyo is on her last term as a lawmaker from the Second District of Pampanga.

Prior to being a lawmaker and a President from 2001 to 2010, she served as Trade secretary, senator and Vice President.

After the Mass, Arroyo, in cooperation with the Lourdes T. Arroyo Foundation, handed out livelihood assistance to several micro-entrepreneurs in her district before attending a luncheon in her honor in Lubao.