Arsenal hammers CSKA to enter Europa League semis

LONDON: Arsenal romped towards the Europa League semifinals with a 4-1 thrashing of CSKA Moscow on Thursday (Friday in Manila) in a match devoid of any of the political tension that threatened to overshadow the tie due to frosty relations between London and the Russian capital.

Britain has suspended high-level diplomatic contact with the Russian government after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent in the southern English city of Salisbury last month.

However, with only around 200 CSKA fans making the long journey west, there was little bad blood inside the ground for the quarterfinal first leg.

And Arsenal quickly ended any doubt over the contest on the field as Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette both scored twice in the first half to surely put the tie out of CKSA’s reach.

“It was a spectacular first half played at a high pace, but as well an uncomfortable one for me because they looked dangerous,” said Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

“By half-time we scored so many great goals in the first half, at 4-1 the target was not to concede anymore and maybe score one more.

“We did the first part of the job but not the second part. But it will help us to focus completely in the second game and not go there thinking it is job done.”

It remains to be seen if a more hostile atmosphere awaits Arsenal fans and players in the Russian capital next week.

However, CSKA coach Viktor Goncharenko encouraged the Gunners’ support and England fans travelling for the World Cup in June to visit Russia.

Languishing in sixth in the Premier League, 13 points adrift of the top four, Arsenal’s last realistic hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League is by winning the Europa League in Lyon on May 16.

And that desperation showed in a thrilling four-goal first 45 minutes.

Ramsey opened the scoring by rounding off a fine team move on nine minutes by firing Hector Bellerin’s cross into the roof of the net.

While CSKA were unable to cope with Arsenal’s speed of thought and movement at the back, they exposed the Gunners’ own defensive weaknesses.

