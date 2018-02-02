Arsenal signs Aubameyang

LONDON: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee of around ｣56 million on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), with Olivier Giroud moving to Chelsea as part of a complicated transfer jigsaw.

But as the clock ticked down to the closure of the transfer window in England at 2300 GMT, Manchester City were reported to have pulled out of a move to sign Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez.

Aubameyang, 28, signed a contract with the Gunners until 2021, becoming Arsenal’s second big-name signing of the January transfer window after Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined from Manchester United.

The signing, which translates as $79 million, or 64 million euros, will boost Arsene Wenger’s forward options after the departure of Alexis Sanchez to United in a swap deal with Mkhitaryan but raises questions about Alexandre Lacazette’s future in the starting line-up.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined us from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for a club-record fee,” Arsenal said in a statement on their website, describing him as one of the world’s most highly rated strikers.

Aubameyang compared himself to club legend Thierry Henry, telling Arsenal Player he was attracted by the club’s “big history”.

The Gabon international will be reunited at the Emirates Stadium with former Dortmund team-mate Mkhitaryan — a tweet on Arsenal’s Twitter account pictured the two players together with the message “Friends reunited”.

Aubameyang posted a message on Instagram apologising for the circumstances surrounding his departure from Germany but describing himself as “crazy”.

Perhaps it was not the best way for me to have decided, but everyone knows that Auba is crazy,�Aubameyang said.