Art Fair PH 2018 zooms in on photography

To increase awareness for photography as a form of contemporary art and to expand its collectability among Filipinos, Art Fair Philippines 2018, is set to shine the spotlight on “ArtFairPH/Photo.”

Neal Oshima, one of the foremost practitioners in contemporary Philippine photography, will present “Kin,” an exhibit of new works that pay visual tribute to Philippine tribes and indigenous traditions. He also collaborates with Angel Velasco Shaw for another exhibit within the fair’s photography component, titled “Provocations,” which intends to show a range of established and emerging documentary photographers.

ArtFairPH/Photo will also feature works of Filipino-Catalan photographer Eduardo Masferre, to be organized by 1335 Mabini. From 1934 to 1956, Masferre recorded in images the way of life of indigenous people of the Cordillera Mountains such as the Bontok, Kankana-ey, Kalinga, Gaddang, and Ifugao.

Selected photographs from Swiss private bank Julius Baer’s Art Collection will also be on view. The bank’s collection specializes in works by contemporary Swiss artists and pursues the concept of promising young talents.

“With the interesting selection and body of works that will be presented in the inaugural year of ArtFairPH/Photo, we are excited to see howphotography will continue to find its place in our local art scene,” said Lisa Periquet, one of the fair’s co-founders.

Biggest show yet

The country’s premier platform for exhibiting and selling the best in modern and contemporary Philippine visual art is preparing to welcome more visitors. The sixth edition of Art Fair Philippines will maximize the carpark building by converting all its available space into a multi-level exhibition venue with a floor area totaling more than 13,000sqm over several floors.

For a more organized flow of visitors, Art Fair Philippines 2018 will have timed entry periods for the public fair days: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Guests may stay at the fair and appreciate the art as long as they wish, and they may leave at their own convenience. Tickets can be purchased online up to 24 hours before the chosen date of entry.

“Last year, we welcomed more than 40,000 visitors, and we’ve seen how the interest in Philippine contemporary art has grown. Our move to secure a bigger space and oversee access to the fair will allow us to enhance the viewing experience of our visitors and help ensure that artwork can be properly appreciated,” says TrickieLopa, fair co-founder.

A total of 51 galleries, 36 of which are local, will be participating in Art Fair Philippines 2018. These include Altro Mondo Arte Contemporanea, Archivo 1984 and Pintô among many others.

Talks, tours, projects

Another highlight of the fair, ArtFairPH/Projects, are new commissions from up-and-coming, mid-career and established artists.

This year, ArtFairPH/Projects will also show installation works by filmmaker Kidlat Tahimik, a group of three social-realist artists: Pablo Baen Santos, Antipas Delovato and Renato Habulan, Cordillera-based artist Leonard Aguinaldo, conceptual artists Nilo Ilarde, Lyra Garcellano, and Alvin Zafra.

Supporting the fair’s educational component are ArtFairPH/Talks and ArtFairPH/Tours organized in conjunction with the Ateneo Art Gallery and the Museum Foundation of the Philippines respectively.Art Fair Philippines 2018 will offer three talks on each of the four public fair days.

“This year, the opportunity to learn in Art Fair Philippines has also gotten bigger,” shares fair co-founder DindinAraneta. “We’ve developed our educational thrust over the years to accommodate the growing and eager audience for this aspect of the fair.”

Continuing to complement the fair is the 10 Days of Art initiative, a series of events and museum openings around Metro Manila to celebrate art beyond the venue of the fair in the days leading up to its opening.

Art Fair Philippines will take place from March 1 to 4 at The Link carpark in Makati.