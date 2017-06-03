Art fest highlights Filipino talent

Now on its second installment, the BGC Arts Festival, also known as “BGC Loves Local,” will feed everybody’s cultural soul on June 10 and 11 with Filipino artists delivering a fabulous extravaganza of shows.

Still in the spirit of Independence Day, this year’s festival carry the theme, “Revealing the beauty and reach of homegrown talent and creativity.” As such, the festival promises to let its audience see the beauty and richness of local Filipino talent with original plays, riveting dance performances, children’s theater and adaptations, as well as improv theatre, and more. There will be indoor and outdoor performances from musicals by day while indie music sessions and street dance will rule the night.

On June 10, the Zobel de Ayala Recital Hall will feature original performances such as the one-act play on siblinghood by Theater 2108, an Ilokano one-act tale called “Naameng Ak Gamin” by Dulaang Elyu, and the improv show called “Indi’sarswela” by the indefatigable Spit Manila.

At the Globe Auditorium, a moving local adaptation of “I Am Asher Lev”—a play about an artist being torn between faith and art—by Twin Bill Productions will be staged, as well as “Cinderella,” a timeless inspiring musical for children by KidsAct. The exhilarating showcase of Filipino music from classical to contemporary called “Harana” by The Philippine Opera Company is also something to look forward to.

Meanwhile, the Sun Life Amphitheater will have energies embodied in creative motion through a 7-hour street dance by Move Manila.

On June 11, a ballet duet “Passages” created by Jean Marc Cordero—an orchestra performance by the National Music Competition for Young Artists Foundation—and a mini music festival by Stages Sessions will be performed at the Globe Auditorium.

The Zobel de Ayala Recital Hall will show a one-act play called “Biyahe,” while “Ang Ilustrador ng Kabataan” and “Word of Mouth” by Hulma Collab will feature talks on illustrating history for children and unscripted story-telling, respectively.

Twinkle Ferraren’s “Endangered Species,” an installation of local weaves and fashion show, will be hosted at the Sun Life Amphitheater.

On both days, Alveo Central Plaza will be transformed by Hayme Vincent’s performance art called “PaINt$tAcULaR,” “Totem” by Venus Mar, and “Sacred Geometry Crocheted Arts” by Christine Faith Lopez.

Finally, the BGC Art Mart, which aims to link artists with communities, will also be set up and will happen every third Saturday and Sunday after the festival.