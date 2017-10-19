ART FOR THE ‘AFFLUENTIALS’

Salcedo Auctions

Esteemed auction house, Salcedo Auctions, has launched “space,” its second event sale under its subsidiary brand Gavel&Block in order to satisfy the acquisition bent of today’s “affluentials.”

After a preview held this week until today, October 20, from 10 am to 6 pm, the auction takes place tomorrow, October 21 at 2 pm at the Salcedo Auctions main sale room. Curated for a contemporary audience, the close to 300 objects up for bidding include Philippine and international art such as paintings, drawings, fine prints and sculpture, as well as furniture, fashion and décor.

In line with Gavel&Block’s mission to grow the art and collectibles market to an increasingly affluent audience, it has invited SoFA Design Institute, leading providers of art and design education, as the sale’s preview partner. Faculty members from the school’s Interior Design Program curated a space within the sale room.

Touching on various approaches to design, contemporary paintings and sculpture by artists such as Andres Barrioquinto, Jigger Cruz, Marcel Antonio, Luis Lorenzana, and Jason Montinola appeared alongside fine art prints and works on paper by Philippine masters including BenCab, Cesar Legaspi, Arturo Luz, H.R. Ocampo, Mauro Malang Santos, Fernando Zóbel and Anita Magsaysay-Ho and international luminaries such as Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso. Clothing and accessories by Hermès, Chanel, Mary Katrantzou, and Balenciaga introduced elements of style and self-expression while a curated selection of antique and modern furniture including console and dining tables, chairs and day beds in fine hardwoods and vintage decór punctuated the sale.

