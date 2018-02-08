ART IN THE HEART

Artipolo

When flowers fade and chocolates melt in the mouth, a painting will hang on your wall for generations – a symbol of lasting love. So why not to hie off to Antipolo where Arte a’ Mo, the exhibit of ARTipolo, an association of over 50 local artists committed to promoting their city, is running until February 28 at Loreland Farm Resort and pick an eternal gift.

Established in 2014 by Pol Mesina, Jr., Magel Cadapan, Joseph Clavita, Gerry Marasigan and Ted Camahalan, the group has held several shows, hoping not only to provide an outlet for personal expression but also attract tourists, especially the art inclined.

ARTipolo’s members are serious about instilling an appreciation for the medium in the community, conducting outdoor painting contests at the famous Hinulugang Taktak and Sumulong Park as well as a workshop for art teachers at SM City Masinag.

They’ve also spread their message, sharing their expertise to as far as Cagayan Valley, with Mesina, Camahalan, Clavita and Jayson Tejada holding workshops and exhibits there.

Participating in Arte a’ Mo are Carol Mencias Alay-ay, Mark Joseph Beloria, Gem Blanco, Jeimee Cadid, Jerry Contridas, Nelson de la Cruz, Rodgie Gapayao, Rose Gob, Pol Mesina, Jr., Dyna Quizon-Ondoy, Corazon Gaufo-Patarata, Fred Tejada, Jun Ricaldo and Jonathan Joven.

Arte a’ Mo runs until February 28 at Verde Restaurant, Loreland Farm Resort in Antipolo. Entry is free.