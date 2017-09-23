Art inspired by brands

With creativity as the name of the game in the cutthroat industry of advertising, PC&V Communications, found no more fitting way to celebrate its 20 years of business than showcasing artistry and creativity in an art show.

The agency, founded in 1997 by former members of J. Walter Thompson’s creative team, paid tribute to iconic brands it had handled in two decades by asking some of the country’s most promising young artists to render those products in art form.

Channeling the famed American pop artist Andy Warhol, who turned canned soup, among other things, into a work of art, the young artists came up with their creative take on various products.

Socorro Pitargue’s “What Past and Future See” was inspired by C2 Green Tea; Juan Gabriel Mendoza’s “Full Circle” by Argentina brand; Janina Guerrero’s “Transfixed”

Giclée print on canvas by Goldilocks’ Black Forest cake; Socorro Fajardo’s “Red-to-Wear” by CityMall Commercial Centers; Robert John Abueg’s “Go Figure” and Juan Ariel Comia’s “The Choices We Make” by Century Tuna; Glen Acero’s “Neil Heartstrong” by 555 Tuna; and Janina Guerrero’s “Eve in Moonlight” by Perla Laundry Soap.

The 20 art pieces, representing every year of PC&V’s existence were auctioned off during the celebration. Proceeds of the silent auction would be donated to Friends of Hope, Inc., a pioneer in the social business space whose flagship program is to build much-needed public school classrooms across the Philippines.