Art+ Magazine Invitational opens Nov 11

Art+ Magazine will stage its 1st Invitational Golf Tournament on November 11 at the South Forbes Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

Advertisements

The event is part of the 10th year celebration of the visual art and lifestyle magazine.

The magazine’s loyal subscribers as well as executives and members of the expat community are expected to join the tournament.

The contest will use a System 36 format.

On-course registration begins at 6 a.m. while the sequential tee off starts at 8 a.m.

List-up is ongoing with P2,800 entry fee inclusive of green fee, cart, lunch, and raffle ticket. Awarding ceremony will follow at the Miami Club.

The raffle prizes include hotel vouchers, one-year golf club membership, artworks, and a round-trip economy class ticket to Europe.

For registration, visit artplus.ph/golftournament.