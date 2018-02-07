Art is not just for walls

“Biennale” may be a strange word for many, but a group of artists and cultural workers aim to change that. The word, which literally means a gathering held “every other year” refers to major art events all over the world. The biggest and most influential one is the Venice Biennale, which showcases the global art markets’ selection of the best, the most visionary, and the most provocative artworks from different nations.

Intramuros enters into this realm to add another feather to its historical cap. With centuries bearing witness to our nation’s history, Intramuros is now, as the organizers put it, “heralded as the ‘first art experience festival in the history of the city.”

“Intramuros will reinvent itself as a vast art exposition for sculpture, painting, video, film, performance, architecture, and installation.”

From February 3 to March 5, Intramuros will bear witness to what is hoped to be a major artistic event. The Manila Biennale will be a “reinvention” not just of the place, but perhaps the meaning of “art” for many. A lot of people avoid art because they believe it is the pursuit of the wealthy. Events like this should address the need to further understand, and deeply reevaluate, the meaning of art in our lives, as well as art’s role in the public domain.

As artist and raconteur Carlos Celdran points out, “this is a labor of love.”

“(The organizers are the) Intramuros Administration, myself, and the wonderful curators, directors, production team and artists who have lent their time and energy to this crazy project.”

He is excited for the upcoming biennale showcase. “The festival is performance art and what I consider to be ‘live or time-based art’ (interior design, set design, projections, graphics, etc). Curated by me. Exhibition space is Plaza San Luis.”

The Manila Biennale is a chance for the public to note that art is not just a separate entity from life, but a living experience as well. Many of the slated performances and art shows, exhibitions are to meant to focus on the identity of the city as well as its citizens.

Intramuros is not merely a relic, or a location but the epitome of Manila’s identity. Celdran emphasizes the importance of the soul of the city and how it can engender pride in its denizens.

In a tete-a- tete with Celdran before the event unfolded on February 3, he explains what the Biennale is all about:

Q. What is the Manila Biennale?

Celdran: The Manila Biennale is Intramuros putting itself on show. It is a communal attempt to revive the walled city as our capital’s centre for arts and culture. Intramuros is where all of Manila’s first libraries, universities, and government centers were once located. It was our capital’s center for culture for over 300 years. Unfortunately, after its destruction at the end of World War 2, its position as Manila’s center for education, art, street life and history became problematic. Is it just a tourist spot and home to schools and a few government offices? It’s not. Intramuros is more than that. It was once the heart and soul of Manila. The biennale is the first step in eventually bringing that soul back to where it belongs.

Q. What is to be expected from this?

Celdran: Expect it to be a festival of experiences. It will be a combination of contemporary art and the ancient heritage of Intramuros, hopefully resulting in something completely new and at the same time, familiar and comforting. Filipinos are amazing artists. We just want to put their art in the context of a site-specific environment and in engagement with their own history as well as the art of visiting nationals.



Q. Is there funding or support from the local government?

Celdran: Intramuros Administration is our main producer. We are grateful for their trust in us. We did most of our own fundraising. It’s a completely artist-run, artist-produced, and artist- centric biennale. I’m not sure if other biennales are done this way, but we’re not comparing ourselves against them. We’re doing this and redefining the word ‘biennale’ for ourselves.

Q. What can the public expect from this?



Celdran: Expect a month of exhibitions that will educate people about Manila’s history and the Battle of Manila in World War II. Expect garden parties and street fairs, an architectural conference, movies, and opportunities for school tours. It’s really all about reviving Old Manila, bringing it back to the consciousness of its citizens. The biennale is the catalyst to make that happen.

Q. What are your aspirations for the future of this event?

Celdran: I wish Intramuros would be given more attention and return to its rightful place as the laboratory and archive of Manila’s arts, identity, and memories/. We will do this again in two years but who knows what the future may bring, no? All we know is that it will and must be done in Intramuros again

The Manila Biennale is ongoing until March 5. For more information, log on to www.manilabiennale.wordpress.com

CHONG ARDIVILLA