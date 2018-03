Rustan’s for the Arts

A purveyor of high style and a staunch supporter of Philippine arts and culture, Rustan’s lends its power and trains the spotlight on deserving artists—Paulina Luz Sotto and Al Perez—in its latest exhibition held at Rustan’s Makati. Perez and Sotto’s works will be on display starting March 28. Pieces on display are available for sale for interested customers.

