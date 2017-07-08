‘Art of Wisdom’ at Yuchengco Museum

“Art is an expression of feeling, belief, and life experiences. Wisdom is the quality of having experience, knowledge and good judgment.”

Thus said artist Mon Coloma who shares his art and expresses wisdom from great people and God in this solo art exhibition at from July 13 until July 28 at the Yuchengco Museum in Ayala, Makati.

Coloma is a Filipino-Australian artist, whose works have been exhibited in the Philippines, Singapore and Australia. He has accepted and created commissioned portraits for clients in the USA, Japan, Sweden and Switzerland.

His very first one-man show was held at the Heritage Art Centre in Quezon in 1979. Successes of the first show were followed by exhibitions in Singapore.

He took part in a number of group exhibitions in different venues, including the National Museum and Charisma Fine Art, Greenbelt, Makati, to name a few.

He then pursued these exhibitions when he migrated to Australia in 1988.

In 1990, Mon actively taught in Hurstville Art School in Sydney. He conducted art workshops for beginners and advanced art practitioners. He was also a sought after judge for art competitions in schools and other art events.

In 2013, he held a successful art exhibition which pays tribute to successful and inspirational people. The one-man exhibition titled “Portraits of Success” was held at The Verge, Arthouse Hotel in Sydney, Australia. That started a series of “Portraits of Success” exhibits shown in different parts of Australia and other countries.

To promote his advocacy, he founded the International Artists League, an informal group of artists devoted to creating life-giving art in all styles of painting and sculpture.

He had supported fundraising projects of different organizations like International Association of College Women, St. Martin de Porres Home for the abandoned elderly and disadvantaged youth, Choice Movement, Living without Limits Foundation, and other non-profit and charitable organizations in Australia and overseas.

Coloma is a member of the Portrait Society of America and the Fellowship of Christians in Portraiture, U.S.A. He was bestowed the 2011 Visual Arts Award presented by Filipino-Australian Artistic and Cultural Endeavor Society.

His advice to artists who are yet to establish themselves is, “to believe only in positive comments and disregard negative criticisms. Otherwise, their own personal style will be hampered. They need to feel free to express their personal style of art and not to suppress creativity, while still respecting the beliefs and rights of others.”