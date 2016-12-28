ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower work ‘in full swing’

CONSTRUCTION of ArthaLand’s flagship office project, the ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower in Bonifacio Global City is “in full swing,” the developer said, with delivery to locators slated for the third quarter of 2017.

The project, which is located at the corner of 5th Avenue and 30th Street in Bonifacio Global City, is also billed as a “green building,” and is set for certification from the US Green Building Council’s LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) program and the Philippine Green Building Council’s BERDE (Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence) program when completed, ArthaLand said.

ArthaLand said that as of this month, the basement floors of the building have already been completed and construction of the superstructure floors are well underway.

“This 30-story green office building is strategically located along the row of the business district’s high-grade buildings such as the future Philippine Stock Exchange, Shangri-la at The Fort, Net Plaza, and the top-end Central Square Mall, and Bonifacio High Street,” ArthaLand said.

Previously called the ArthaLand Tower, the project’s named was recently changed to the ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower to reflect the stake of the Century Pacific Group, the parent company of Century Pacific Food, Inc. Century Pacific Group is a major shareholder of ArthaLand.

CPFI is the largest producer in the Philippine canned food industry. Under CPFI are major brands such as Century Tuna, 555, Argentina Corned Beef, Angel Milk, Birch Tree, and Swift.

Bonifacio Global City attracts multinational companies for expansion given the district’s fast growth and proximity to other business locations such as Makati and Ortigas as well as the domestic and international airports, the developer added.

Preferred location

“BGC offers the most advanced infrastructure, with the most prestigious upcoming landmark buildings. 5th Avenue, which is located in the heart of BGC, is envisioned to become the next Ayala Avenue,” Yves Luethi, Vice President for KMC MAG, said in an earlier interview.

Leuthi added, “Due to the prestige and the safety of BGC, multinational corporations have identified the city as preferred location for their current and future office needs. While the likes of Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Roche, JPMorgan Chase, QBE, and Coca Cola have successfully established themselves in the last few years, we have been seeing even more companies setting up shop at the Philippine city of choice. This is indicated by the most recent office take ups of Google, Wells Fargo, P&G, Unilever, Philip Morris, Financial Times, among many others. We are forecasting that this trend will continue far beyond the year 2018.”

He explained that “the other main CBDs, Makati and Ortigas, are currently experiencing a shortage in vacant spaces with limited new supply in the coming years. BGC is seen to meet this demand with more than 930,000 sqm of Premium and Grade A office space expected to hit the market by 2018. With the growing economy, the market is now seeing more MNCs expanding operations and BGC offers more and newer office space options that meet the high quality standards of these types of companies.”