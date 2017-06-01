ARTISANAL APPEAL

Pottery Barn

Offering choice and adapting to smaller living spaces sums up the latest line of Pottery Barn. The pieces are designed with an eye toward functionality and value reflected in reasonable prices. Classic handmade craftsmanship is highlighted in the SoMa Bryant Storage Sectional (PHP 76,500) and the Alice Gateleg Table (PHP 29,500).

Stores Specialists, Inc, the exclusive distributor, sells these items at Central Square, Bonifacio High Street Central and Estancia at Capitol Commons.