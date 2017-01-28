An artistic coffee haven

An artsy coffee house, which looks straight out of an organized Instagram feed, at the heart of a bustling art city is now standing in Bonifacio Global City.

McCafe BGC Arts Center is strategically located in the middle of BGC Arts Center, making it a place for customers to share pleasurable coffee moments at the artistic hub of BGC.

As the only food and beverage store located inside BGC Arts Center, the cafe is a haven for art enthusiasts to enjoy a cup of Joe, a pastry or sandwich of choice before or after watching a show or even participating in art-related events. Not limited to patrons of the arts, the cafe at BGC Arts Center is open to the public daily even if there are no scheduled events.

The global fast-food brand took inspiration from the vibrant and bustling environment of Bonifacio Global City during the process of designing. To fit in with BGC’s vibrant surroundings, geometrical elements were used in the store’s interiors, making it feel more alive and dynamic. The use of geometry also ties the store with the overall structure of the artistic hub. Customers can enjoy the artistic elements found inside the store such as the ceiling wall installation and the hanging lights.

From the exterior, customers are greeted with a fresh and minimalist look. The design of the store adds a level of comfort that creates a welcoming, relaxing, and cozy atmosphere for customers to enjoy. The warm and comfortable vibe invites customers to drop by McCafe BGC Arts Center, whether to relax after a show, work, take a coffee break, or even do a quick coffee take out.