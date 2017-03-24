Artists, diplomats share spotlight at Sinag Maynila 2017

Stakeholders of independent filmmaking, corporate executives and members of the diplomatic corps gathered to celebrate Sinag Maynila 2017 Film Festival in Taguig City.

Now on its third edition, the festival was held at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura Premier with partners Wilson Tieng of Solar Enterainment and acclaimed director Brillante Mendoza of Centerstage Productions making sure everything went smoothly.

With the tagline “Sine Lokal, Pang-Internasyonal,” the festival lived up to its core with finalists handpicked by Tieng and Mendoza —films that reflect Filipino culture, while presenting social issues deserving of discussion among audiences here and abroad. These were showcased at SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, and selected cinemas.

“The upgraded mechanics for this season may have been a risky move, but we are very happy with the outcome,” said Tieng, adding that they look forward to the reception of these films internationally.

Guests also had the rare opportunity to view two internationally acclaimed films: The Asian Three-Fold Mirror 2016: Reflections series, a co-production by TIFF and the Japan Foundation Asia Center —a triptych of compelling stories featuring Mendoza‘s Shiniuma, Japanese director Isao Yukisada’s Pigeon and Sotho Kulikar’s Beyond The Bridge.

The closing film was Korean filmmaker Sang -Woo Lee’s Walking Street (2016).

Winners

Arbi Barbarona’s Tu Pug Imatuy (The Right to Kill) was the biggest winner Sinag Maynila 2017 Gabi ng Parangal awarding ceremonies, taking six awards including Best Picture and Best Actress for newcomer Malona Sulatan.

Barbarona also went home with the most number of trophies for Best Picture (as co-producer), Best Director, Best Music, and Best Cinematography, for his collaboration with Bryan Jimenez.

HF Yambao’s Kristo won five awards, including acting honors for Julio Diaz for Best Supporting Performance and Kristofer King tying with Bhoy Intsik’s Raymond “RS” Francisco for Best Actor. The film also won Best Sound for Albert Michael Idioma, Best Editing for Diego Marx Dobles, and Best Production Design for Arvin Rosendal.

Hango by Avelino Mark Balmes, Jr. was awarded Best Documentary while Glenn Karl Barit’s Aliens Ata was Best Short Film.

Sinag Box Office Award was given out to Joel Lamangan’s Bhoy Intsik, and Ricky Carranza’s Beyond The Block copped the SM People’s Choice Award.