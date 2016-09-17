Artists, Duterte supporters gather for ‘peace rally’ in Luneta

A SHOW of force to be led by President Rodrigo Duterte’s staunch supporters will take place on Sunday, September 18 at Manila’s Rizal Park.

Spearheaded by artists who supported Duterte in his presidential campaign, the “peace rally” at Burnham Greens will take place from 4 p.m. until 12 midnight.

On September 11, singer-composer Jimmy Bondoc, now entertainment director and assistant vice president of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), inspected the venue along with other organizers.

One of the groups set to perform, Climax, confirmed that besides Bondoc, Department of Tourism Undersecretary Kat de Castro and Film Development Council head Liza Diño will co-host the event.

Other artists expected at the peace rally are National Youth Commission chief Aiza Seguerra, Pacgor assistant vice president for community relations Arnell Ignacio, Dennis Padilla, Robert Seña, Isay Alvarez and the Crib band.

The rally is expected to gather at least 50,000 Duterte supporters.