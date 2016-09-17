Artists, Duterte supporters gather for ‘peace rally’ in Luneta

A SHOW of force to be led by President Rodrigo Duterte’s staunch supporters will take place on Sunday, September 18 at Manila’s Rizal Park.
Spearheaded by artists who supported Duterte in his presidential campaign, the “peace rally” at Burnham Greens will take place from 4 p.m. until 12 midnight.
On September 11, singer-composer Jimmy Bondoc, now entertainment director and assistant vice president of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), inspected the venue along with other organizers.
One of the groups set to perform, Climax, confirmed that besides Bondoc, Department of Tourism Undersecretary Kat de Castro and Film Development Council head Liza Diño will co-host the event.
Other artists expected at the peace rally are National Youth Commission chief Aiza Seguerra, Pacgor assistant vice president for community relations Arnell Ignacio, Dennis Padilla, Robert Seña, Isay Alvarez and the Crib band.
The rally is expected to gather at least 50,000 Duterte supporters.
We support President Duterte we need to stop criminality , corruption which erodes the virtue of honesty , insurgency and most of all illegal drugs. The Filipino cannot progress without discipline and sense of security in its society.
The evil of drugs are killing thousands indirectly by destroying the human brains decision balance. Hardened drug users, they kill, rape , rob and become dreaded menace to the Filipino society. Spread of Illegal drugs have to be stopped now. Let us make people who are complacent with naïve minds understand . None of our previous leaders stood up for this problems.
Bakit sobrang tutok ang layo ko pamo sa manila wew. Ala bang other venue?
The people who advocates killings are evil..
Life is a gift from God and it is precious.. The UN should investigate Duterte’s Govt. coz it seems tha Govt. tolerated what is happening. 2.5 deaths in two mos… is Evil. and gruesome
And the person who tolerate criminals to kill the oinnocents is the slave of evil! Digong is an evil that defends the innocents and the people of God.
Don’t be foolish enough to say 2.5 deaths. Clarify first. Before posting some comments or read the news or watch tv news. People killed are all criminals and drug pusher who. Resist. Police . Make it sure that those were killed are innocents. You are depending the criminals how about. Those persons were rape and hold up pag sure dong oi pataka Lang ka ug days mag sa mong gi sulti. Naa daghan gi patay gi rape klaro mga inosente. Karon mo sulti Kay ginoo ang naghimo Dili angy Patyon. Sure oi
goods news. lets gather at least one million dds lead my Mocha