Arum not closing door on Donaire

Top Rank Promotion boss Bob Arum said that he’s not closing door on former world super bantamweight champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr.

“That is correct, Nonito (Donaire Jr.), we already released him although he has still one month left in his contract. But if we have something new good for him or there’s another opportunity, he is always welcome to comeback,” Arum told The Manila Times via overseas call on Thursday.

Donaire, 34, won four world titles in three different weight classes – flyweight, bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight during his eight years with Top Rank. It was during this period that he became one of the country’s favorite boxers after Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao.

Arum, who also promotes the reigning World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Pacquiao, said that he parted ways with Donaire Jr. (37-4 win-loss record with 24 knockouts) without any hard feelings.

“They are very friendly. He (Donaire) wanted to pursue some opportunities,” added Arum.

Donaire is coming off a unanimous decision loss to unbeaten American Jessie Magdaleno (24-0 record with 17 knockouts) last November 5 in one of the undercard bouts of the Manny Pacquiao-Jessie Vargas main event at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

