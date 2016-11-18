Arum satisfied with Pacquiao-Vargas PPV outcome

The pay-per-view outcome of Manny Pacquiao-Jessie Vargas earned a measly $300,000 but Top Rank Promotion chief Bob Arum expressed satisfaction.

Arum also praised the 37-year-old senator Pacquiao (59-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) for his impressive performance against Vargas (27-2 win-loss record with 10 knockouts) that led him to a unanimous decision victory.

“We just sold around $ 300 thousand [US] dollars and yes I’m satisfied with the Pacquiao-Vargas pay-per-view buys, we are happy with that,” Arum told The Manila Times in an overseas call on Friday (Thursday in the US). “Manny also looked good in the fight.”

Asked about Pacquiao’s next fight, Arum said: “Well we’ll see with his schedule in the senate. He needs one fight at a time. Maybe it will be schedule in spring, let’s see.”

Pacquiao’s third fight with Timothy Bradley prior to the Vargas fight last April 9 had generated $400,000 and $500,000. It was produced and distributed by giant cable television network HBO, while the Pacquiao-Vargas bout was not supported by HBO.

Even though he didn’t elaborate it, it looks like the Top Rank Promotion got the whole pay-per-view buys without sharing any percentage to any network.

Pacquiao’s business manager Eric Pineda also agreed that there’s a reason for Arum to be happy. “That’s okay because at the same time HBO was not involved and the fight still earned around $300 thousand,” said Pineda. “There is a reason for him to be happy at all.”

Although Top Rank Promotion was the only one handling the distribution of the fight between Pacquiao and Vargas, Arum insisted he is not bothered with the pay-per-view outcome. “Because of the environment and we put a good show. In China, we had 80 to 200 watching live at home,” he explained.

