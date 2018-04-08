Arum says ‘Buboy’ an able trainer

Top Rank boss Bob Arum said that Buboy Fernandez, Manny Pacquiao’s childhood pal and assistant to the legendary trainer Freddie Roach, could handle well the Filipino ring icon’s preparation for his fight against reigning World Boxing Association welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For the first time after 17 years of partnership, Roach would not be Pacquiao’s trainer as the Pacman braces for the Argentine pug.

“He (Fernandez) is a very knowledgeable guy and he has the ability to communicate with Pacquiao,” Arum told The Manila Times via overseas call on Sunday.

“And so I think having Buboy as the head trainer could really work. I think it has a chance of working well.”

Arum added that Pacquiao parting ways with Roach is just normal in the boxing world.

“Sometime like a marriage, a partnership like a boxer and a trainer doesn’t work anymore. Apparently, it didn’t work anymore for Manny Pacquiao and so they decided to split up and there is nothing wrong with that. A great working relationship they had before doesn’t work anymore,” added Arum.

The last time Roach trained Pacquiao was for his fight with Australian Jeff Horn in July last year. Pacquiao lost the World Boxing Organization welterweight belt via unanimous decision to Horn in Brisbane, Australia

“Because the fighter gets old, the trainer doesn’t adjust and the trainer doesn’t communicate but the fighter feels that he needs to. I mean, so again I think that’s just what happened. I never talk to Manny about it. It is Manny’s decision.”

Arum added that he has no idea whether the two will be reunited again.

“Only God does know what the future brings,” he ended.