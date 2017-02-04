Arum says no more Pacquiao-Marquez 5

Top Rank Promotion chief Bob Arum said with finality that there would no more be a fifth fight between Manny Pacquiao and his Mexican archrival Juan Manuel Marquez.

“(Juan Manuel) Marquez came to see us with his lawyer and he told me that under no circumstances, no matter what money it is, he won’t fight Manny Pacquiao. He didn’t say a hundred million but under no circumstances, he is not going to fight. The fight will never happen, according to Marquez. He is not interested,” Arum told The Manila Times via overseas call on Friday.

The possibility of a fifth fight between Pacquiao, 38, (59-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) and

Marquez, 43, (56-7-1 record with 40 knockouts) was reported a few weeks ago after the topic was mentioned in Pacquiao’s radio interview with sportscaster Freddie Webb of ABS CBN.

Pacquiao’s first fight with Marquez ended in a draw in 2004. The Filipino won via split decision in 2008 and by majority decision in 2011. But Marquez knocked Pacquiao out cold in their fourth fight in December 2012.

Meanwhile, Arum said he is working on the details of the proposed fight between Pacquiao and Australian Jeff Horn (16-0-1 record with 11 knockouts).

“I’m in the middle of finalizing everything. You know, it’s very complicated. I have to finish off with the Australians and the proposed deal in the Middle East. Once I finished that up, I have something concrete with Manny. After the Super Bowl next week, I think.”