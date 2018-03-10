Arum says Pacquiao still under contract with Top Rank

Bob Arum clarified on Saturday that the contract between Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao’s and his Top Rank Promotion has not expired yet. On Friday, Pacquiao told The Manila Times that his MP Promotion would be promoting his June 24 fight in Malaysia against World Boxing Association welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse of Argentina.

But Arum said that Top Rank Promotion would remain involved in promoting Pacquiao’s fights whether it is against Matthysse or not.

“Yes, he (Pacquiao) is,” Arum told The Times when asked if Pacquiao is still under contract with Top Rank Promotion.

“I can’t go on with it (details of contract). All I’m saying is that he is under contract with Top Rank for reasonably long period of time but I don’t know exactly when the contract will expire.”

Arum added that the Pacquiao-Matthysse bout being promoted by Pacman’s MP Promotion is not final yet because the investors are yet to put up money for the event.

“I don’t know if the fight is going to happen because the people haven’t put up the money yet. They (Pacquiao camp) are waiting for the money,” added Arum, noting that it might end up like the Pacquiao vs Amir Khan fight that was supposed to happen in Dubai but didn’t materialize.

“If the money doesn’t come up, there won’t be a fight. I know it is dangerous. It is not just a fight until the people involved who will be putting up the money put up the money. The fight will always be final when the money comes up. Manny has agreed to fight if the money that was promised comes up.”

Arum said that Top Rank Promotion would still be part of the Pacquiao-Matthysse bout if it pushed through.

“We’re going to set it up as we provide the logistics and the television. We will just discuss it if the fight will happen. It is going to be ESPN (that will air the fight),” said Arum, noting that he has an idea how much amount the Malaysian investors will put in the fight.

“I have an idea how much money it is but I’m not going to say it.”

Pacquiao’s media relation chief Aquiles Zonio through a text message to The Times said that Pacquiao’s contract with Arum has already expired after the Filipino ring icon’s bout with Australian Jeff Horn, hence Arum should no longer be involved in Pacman’s future fights.