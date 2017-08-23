Arum shoots down Pacquiao-Horn rematch in Manila

Top Rank Promotion boss Bob Arum refuted on Wednesday the reported Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn rematch here in December saying it was a purely non-sense.

Responding to the statement released by the Department of Tourism (DOT) headed by Secretary Wanda Teo, Arum explained the rematch between the 38-year-old Pacquiao and the Australian Horn will only happen in Australia based on the early agreement between the two camps.

“Whatever is going on, it’s all nonsense. He (Pacquiao) can negotiate with who ever he wants but I know it is not true. The contract only provides that if there will be a rematch, it’s going to be in Australia. So I don’t know what their story is,” Arum told The Manila Times through overseas call.

“The only way the Horn rematch can happen is in Australia because that’s what we have agreed upon with Horn’s promoter. And if it’s not going to happen in Australia, it’s not going to happen,” he added.

Arum’s proposed date for the rematch is November 12 and the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane will be the venue again of the fight.

On Tuesday, 1-PACMAN Partylist Representative Eric Pineda announced that there is a negotiation between the Pacquiao camp and the DOT regarding the Pacquiao-Horn rematch that would happen on December 15 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Pineda added that Senator Pacquiao has the final say in the venue and date of the rematch.

Pacquiao (59-7-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) earlier expressed his intention to avenge his loss to the World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Horn (17-0-1 record with 11 knockouts) last July 2 via unanimous decision.