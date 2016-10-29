Arum warns Donaire: Magdaleno trains like a ‘beast’

Top Rank boss Bob Arum warned World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. that his challenger, Jessie Magdaleno, is training like a “beast.”

Donaire will face the undefeated American Magdaleno (23-0 win-loss record with 17 knockouts) in one of the undercard bouts of the Manny Pacquiao vs Jessie Vargas fight on November 5 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Nonito is confident and in good shape, but Magdaleno is training like a beast. I’m looking for a good fight” Arum told The Manila Times via overseas call on Friday. “I’d never seen Magdaleno trains like that before, he’s very inspired.”

“Magdaleno, I think, is very determined to win this fight too.”

Donaire (37-3 win-loss record with 24 knockouts) is practicing under hi s new Cuban trainer Ismael Salas, who replaced his father in August. Nonito Sr. quit as his son’s trainer because of personal reason.

Arum said that Donaire has a good rapport with his new trainer.

“It seems they’re getting well with each other.”

The veteran promoter added that Donaire’s fight against Magdaleno would serve as a test if the “Filipino Flash” is still a force to be reckoned with in boxing.

“It is a very good fight for him and there are bigger fights awaiting down the road if he can beat Magdaleno,” Arum added.

Magdaleno, 24, is coming off back-to-back knockout victories against two Filipino boxers namely Rey Perez and Vergel Nebran.

Donaire, who is nine years older than Magdaleno, is riding the momentum of a four-fight winning streak – three of them by knockout. He scored technical knockout victories against William Prado of Brazil last March 2015 and French Anthony Settoul last July 2015.

Donaire recaptured the vacant WBO super bantamweight belt in December 2015 by beating Cesar Juarez via unanimous decision in Puerto Rico. He then scored a technical knockout win against Zsolt Bedak of Hungary in April 23 in Cebu City.