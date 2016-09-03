As I Tango

words are nothing
in that moment when
we look in each other’s eyes
hold each other’s hands
for the first time
…
you are
the essence
of my being
the quantum substance
of my soul
…
i’m missing the voice
of the fairy that whispers
in my ear at night
…
kind of deja vu
nothing but an empty morn
an unfinished poem
…
morning sun–
feeling the warmth of
your smile
…
midnight is
when your winged-voice brings me
to Parnassus
…
moonless night–
i am the ninth person
in a square dance
here’s to the music
and to effing tomorrow
aubade to the wine
…
midnight sky–
back into my noosphere
nothing here but space
…
be calm, my heart
it is just another storm
passing by
…
a summer zephyr
here i am longing to hear
the sound of your voice
listening to
the tick-tocks of the clock
and the passing hours
and i am learning
how to walk again
in the purple rain
if you be a storm
a gale who’ll keep me awake
then come as you are
a pulsar
a phoenix-born lullaby
a poem
you are the song
that will unsing the lyrics
of my lips
you are my smile
the sweet delight of
the autumn moon
…
night sky–
a billion reason
to hear your voice
i desire your lips
on the rim of
my tea cup
…
symphony–
the sound of your name
in half notes
when i hear you voice
i’m just a word away from
your constellation
…
don’t mind my mood swing
i’m just a bard or a brat
with tantric tantrums
…
this pain
this torment
mine alone
come O Morpheus
come O drowsy-eyed god
let us drink that nepenthe
…
a quantum poem
giving birth to a billion
stars and galaxies
in my noosphere
and parallel continuum
…
poemless night–
i just kicked the moon
out of its orbit
and this cup of coffee
should have been glass of wine
…
this wretched heart of mine
and a thousand and one poems
would they not mean a thing?
…
midnight booze–
celebrating alone
the death of poesie
…
for who can fight well
the battles of my own heart
not even the gods
…
how i wish to hear
the lyrics of your laughter
ere i close my eyes
…
when i hear your voice
i’m just a breath away from
your constellation