As I Tango

words are nothing

in that moment when

we look in each other’s eyes

hold each other’s hands

for the first time

…

you are

the essence

of my being

the quantum substance

of my soul

…

i’m missing the voice

of the fairy that whispers

in my ear at night

…

kind of deja vu

nothing but an empty morn

an unfinished poem

…

morning sun–

feeling the warmth of

your smile

…

midnight is

when your winged-voice brings me

to Parnassus

…

moonless night–

i am the ninth person

in a square dance

here’s to the music

and to effing tomorrow

aubade to the wine

…

midnight sky–

back into my noosphere

nothing here but space

…

be calm, my heart

it is just another storm

passing by

…

a summer zephyr

here i am longing to hear

the sound of your voice

listening to

the tick-tocks of the clock

and the passing hours

and i am learning

how to walk again

in the purple rain

if you be a storm

a gale who’ll keep me awake

then come as you are

a pulsar

a phoenix-born lullaby

a poem

you are the song

that will unsing the lyrics

of my lips

you are my smile

the sweet delight of

the autumn moon

…

night sky–

a billion reason

to hear your voice

i desire your lips

on the rim of

my tea cup

…

symphony–

the sound of your name

in half notes

when i hear you voice

i’m just a word away from

your constellation

…

don’t mind my mood swing

i’m just a bard or a brat

with tantric tantrums

…

this pain

this torment

mine alone

come O Morpheus

come O drowsy-eyed god

let us drink that nepenthe

…

a quantum poem

giving birth to a billion

stars and galaxies

in my noosphere

and parallel continuum

…

poemless night–

i just kicked the moon

out of its orbit

and this cup of coffee

should have been glass of wine

…

this wretched heart of mine

and a thousand and one poems

would they not mean a thing?

…

midnight booze–

celebrating alone

the death of poesie

…

for who can fight well

the battles of my own heart

not even the gods

…

how i wish to hear

the lyrics of your laughter

ere i close my eyes

…

when i hear your voice

i’m just a breath away from

your constellation