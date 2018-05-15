As Kim’s security is paramount, China is willing to help: analyst

China is willing to offer security and aircraft maintenance assistance to ensure a smooth summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore next month, analysts said. “When Kim flies to Singapore for the summit, a considerable part of his flight will be in Chinese airspace. China will give its best effort to make sure his flight is safe and secure, given the traditional friendship between the two countries and the significance of the summit,” Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times. “However, a more ideal option would be for the North Korean side to make a short stop in China for refueling and plane maintenance to guarantee the plane’s safety,” Lü said. Kim’s official plane is a remodeled version of the Soviet-made IL-62. North Korea calls it Chammae-1, named after the goshawk, North Korea’s national bird. South Korean media said the plane can fly at a maximum speed of 900 kilometers per hour and carry about 200 people. Its maximum range is about 9,200 kilometers. Although a flight from Pyongyang to Singapore is around 4,700 kilometers, the Chammae-1 has reportedly never flown that far. Given North Korea’s unique political structure, Kim Jong-un’s security can never be overstated, Lü said.

