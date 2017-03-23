UP ascends to solo 2nd as NU prevails

JB BORLONGAN scored twice as titleholder University of the Philippines (UP) climbed to solo second with a 3-1 victory over University of the East in the UAAP Season 79 men’s football tournament at the Moro Lorenzo Field on Thursday.

The Fighting Maroons, who are undefeated in the second round, now have 21 points despite missing the services of leaders Daniel Gadia and Ian Clariño due to national under-22 commitments

UP is now two off Ateneo, which is leading the top of the table with 23 points.

Earlier, National University thrived under sweltering conditions to dominate Adamson, 4-0, and tie University of Santo Tomas in fourth place.

The Bulldogs ended a two-match losing skid to level with the Growling Tigers with 13 points, but the Bustillos-based booters are still behind in goal difference.

The Maroons and the Red Warriors drew after the first four minutes of play, in contrast in previous matches where the teams struggle to score at the Katipunan pitch.

Borlongan gave UP its first goal in the third minute before UE responded quickly with Mar Diano’s close range strike.

Borlongan then put the Maroons back on top in the 31st minute, connecting from a King Miyagi pass – his fourth goal of the season.

Sebastian Patangan then found the back of the net for a 3-1 UP lead in the 78th minute.

“I’m hoping that the players will continue to step up,” said Maroons coach Anto Gonzales.

NU ace Lawrence Colina scored his sixth goal of the season to tie Ateneo’s Jarvey Gayoso for the lead with a penalty kick in stoppage time to cap the Bulldogs’ domination.

Elmer Sampaga notched the Bulldogs’ first goal after a goalkeeper Nickie Yap lost control of the ball in the 41st minute.

Yap was manning the post for Adamson as its first choice keeper Carl Viray is serving a one-game suspension.

NU then doubled its lead in the 56th minute with Patrick Valenzuela scoring from a Mike Arbela assist.

Returning the favor, Valenzuela assisted Arbela’s strike for a 3-0 Bulldogs advantage in the 61st minute.

Standings: ADMU 23 pts., UP 21, FEU 18, UST 13, NU 13, DLSU 11, UE 5, AdU 3.