Ascension Day at Villa Escudero

The month of May might have been done but not without the colorful and traditional town fiestas. Complete with processions and dances, town festivals celebrate the feast days of each town’s respective saints.

One grand celebration for such festivity is The Villa Escudero Plantation and Resorts’ annual the Resurrection known as “Pag Akyat”. This year, it began with the solemn mass by Bishop Ben Pamadico, accompanied by choir members Litugicon and Coro Tomasino.

Villa Escudero officially opened to the public in 1981 and has since then gained a reputation for showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines. Ever since it was established, Villa Escudero has been offering a beguiling glimpse of its history, cuisine, dress, customs and natural beauty.

To the Lord of the Villa, Don Ado Escudero, it is his panata every year to celebrate “Pag Akyat” all his friends from the diplomatic, business and society circle

As such, when Don Ado invites, they all drive all the way to Villa Escudero to experience Don Ado’s excellent hospitality.