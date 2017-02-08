Ascott to launch 7 serviced residences in PH in next 6 yrs

THE Ascott Limited, a subsidiary of Singapore-based real estate giant CapitaLand, will open seven high-end serviced residence properties in the Philippines over the next six years, including one in Ortigas this quarter, the company said in an update on its ongoing projects.

The Philippine projects are part of Ascott’s portfolio of more than 270 properties either completed or under development in 101 cities in 29 countries. The properties in the Philippines will be under Ascott’s Citadines and Somerset brands, and will comprise 1,826 luxury units of various sizes.

Serviced residences are typically fully-equipped apartments, but include concierge, housekeeping, and other services found in upscale hotels. They are designed for guests on extended visits ranging from a few days to a month or more, and who are looking for a more “home-like” atmosphere than is offered by a typical hotel.

Ascott’s upcoming properties include:

Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila

Slated to open sometime this quarter, the Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila will be managed by The Ascott Limited, the first Ascott property outside Makati.

“The new serviced residence offers balanced city living, and an ideal home base for business and leisure travelers who want to be at the center of it all,” the company said.

Citadines Millennium Ortigas is located next to CDC Millennium Ortigas, a condominium tower built by local developer CDC Holdings Inc. in partnership with Ascott, but managed separately from the serviced residences.

Citadines Millennium Ortigas contains 293 units ranging from studio to one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

“Each apartment is spacious and reminiscent of home with separate living and dining areas, a fully-equipped kitchen, and wireless internet access. The serviced residence also has a guest lounge, swimming pool and a fitness center, ensuring an enjoyable stay,” the company said.

Citadines Bay City Manila

Located in the Central Business Park in Pasay City, the 212-unit Citadines Manila Bay is at the center of the rapidly-developing Bay City district, within a few minutes’ walk from the SMX Convention Center and SM Mall of Asia, as well as being conveniently linked to the airport, Makati, and Bonifacio Global City via the newly-completed NAIA expressway.

The serviced residence, which is scheduled to open next year, will be part of an integrated development that will contain a shopping mall and several office buildings. Containing studio and one-bedroom units, other features of Citadines Bay City Manila will include a swimming pool, fitness center, children’s play area, residents’ lounge, a ballroom, function rooms, and launderette.

Citadines Cebu City

Described as an “apart’hotel,” the Citadines Cebu City will be Ascott’s first major property outside Metro Manila when it opens sometime in 2019. The serviced residence will have 180 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, and has been designed with vacation visitors in mind, making it an ideal location for either business or leisure travelers, the company said.

Somerset Valero Makati

One of three serviced residence projects within Makati’s Salcedo Village, the 176-unit Somerset Valero Makati is close to several office buildings and is part of a tower with a retail component.

The Somerset Valero Makati will provide a range of studio, one- to three-bedroom apartments, as well as other amenities such as a gymnasium, swimming pool and residents’ lounge. It is slated to be completed in 2020.

Somerset Salcedo Village Makati and Somerset Place Salcedo

Expected to be opened by 2021, the twin building projects will also be located in Salcedo Village, and are designed to cater to business executives working in the nearby offices and embassies. The serviced residences will each have 270 units, a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Building amenities will include a gymnasium, function rooms, swimming pool, and an all-day dining area.

Citadines Greenhills Manila

Also planned for opening in 2021 is the Citadines Greenhills Manila in San Juan, opposite Greenhills Shopping Center and near the Ortigas Central Business District. The serviced residence is also part of a larger development that will integrate retail and private residential properties. It will have a total of 280 studio and one-bedroom units.

Citadines Benavidez Makati

Containing 145 studio, one- and two-bedroom units and planned for opening in 2023, the Citadines Benavidez Makati will be Ascott’s second serviced residence property in Makati’s Legaspi Village, following the Somerset Millennium Makati, which opened in 2000.

Like many of Ascott’s other properties, Citadines Benavidez Makati will be part of an integrated development, and will also have its own gymnasium, swimming pool, function rooms and retail shops.